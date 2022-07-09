UN rights body seeks reversal of Taliban policies making Afghan women ‘invisible’

The United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution on Friday condemning rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan, urging the ruling Taliban to end restrictive practices described as making them “invisible” in society.

The Taliban seized power for a second time in Afghanistan last August as international forces backing a pro-Western government pulled out.

Critics say women’s rights have since been undermined with new curbs on their clothes, movement and education, despite earlier Taliban vows to the contrary.

“Since August 2021, the human rights situation in Afghanistan has seriously deteriorated, especially for women and girls,” said Czech ambassador Václav Bálek on behalf of the European Union, which brought the resolution.

“Restrictive measures put in place by the Taliban are making (them) … invisible in Afghanistan society.” The council’s decisions are not legally binding but carry political weight and can lead to official investigations.

Friday’s resolution, backed by dozens of countries, was passed without a vote, although China’s mission disassociated itself from the outcome, describing it as “not balanced”. It is one of 11 draft resolutions under consideration on Friday.—Agencies