UN resolutions provide best roadmap to settle Kashmir dispute: JKML

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) has said that United Nations resolutions provide the best roadmap for settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The JKML Acting Chairman Abdul Ahad Parra addressing a meeting in Srinagar on the occasion of the Founding Day of the organization said that the party would continue its struggle till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that the people of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for freedom from illegal occupation of India and would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

He said that lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be guaranteed without settling the Kashmir dispute.—KMS