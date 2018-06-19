UN report on rights violations in IOK welcomed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has appreciated the first ever United Nations human rights report on Kashmir. Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, also praised the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, over his commendable work to expose Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Sehrai said the detailed report by the world body reflects the ground situation of occupied Kashmir and details how the Kashmiri people are denied all freedoms and justice.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM ) Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt in a statement also hailed the UNHRC’s report on Kashmir.

Hurriyat Leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while welcoming the UN report said that it had highlighted the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza along with a delegation comprising Nisar Ahmad Rather,Fayaz Ahmad and Shabbir Nanwai visited the residence of martyr Sheeraz Ahmad at Brakpora in Islamabad district and expressed solidarity with his family.—KMS