UN rep, Mazari discuss HR issues

The Country Representative of UN Women, Jamshed M Kazi along with the Deputy Country Representative, Aisha Mukhtar Monday discussed matters relating to human rights with Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen M Mazari here on Monday.

They discussed women’s role in the development of the country with special focus on the rights of women.

While assuring her full support to the UN Country Representative, HR Minister, Shireen Mazari said efforts are being made through comprehensive strategy aimed at mainstreaming of the women at all level in the country, said a press release.—APP

