UN refugee chief slams rejection of migrant ship

Geneva

Italy’s rejection of a migrant ship is shameful but the responsibility lies with Europe as a whole, UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said.

“It is shameful as a European I felt shame, shame, that there was a boat, there is a boat, in the Mediterranean and for several days nobody wanted to take these people,” he said.

Migrants on stranded rescue ship head for Spain

It’s very clear that Europe needs to reform its asylum system in a collective manner, there’s a lot of resistance to that but there’s no other way,” he added.—Reuters