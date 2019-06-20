UN reestablishes Pakistan’s status as family station for its global staff

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations on Thursday reestablished Pakistan’s status as a family station for its global staff.

In a letter composed by the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) director Larbi Djacta, “The choice depended on the proposal by the Under-Secretary of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who assessed the security circumstance in Islamabad and prescribed lifting of family confinements.”

The stopped non-family status of the obligation station in Islamabad will become effective from June 14 2019.