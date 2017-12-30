UN recognised empowering women in key priority areas: Masooma

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Vice President Federal of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Masooma Sibtain has said the sustainable development goals adopted by the UN General Assembly in September 2015, also recognized the importance of empowering women in key priority areas.

She appreciated the leadership of FPCCI for providing tremendous support to encourage women entrepreneurs from their platform while presenting the document on “Women National Business Agenda (WNBA) “during launching ceremony of FPCCI WNBA.

She also appreciated technical support and guidance provided by Center For Industry Private Enterprise (CIPE) and USA with cooperation of all these policy documents has been prepared to facilitate women like business first time in the history of Pakistan.

Masooma Sibtain said as you all know woman constitutes 49 percent of Pakistani population but only 22 percent women participate in economic activities as compared 68 percent of men and only 1 percent women and women entrepreneurs as 28 percent of men.

As a result Pakistani women stand at 143 out of 144 countries. This simply reflects that relentless efforts are to be made to improve the rating for woman economic opportunities, she added.

Pakistani women entrepreneurs face number of challenges for setting up and running businesses and there is lot of red-tape attitude and hurdles that must be looked into by all the stakeholders for better results. There is definite need to create business environment for women and WNBA is certainly going to fill this gap.

She lauded the participation of TDAP, SMEADA, SSECP, State Bank of Pakistan, academia, researchers, women chambers and civil society organization and their full cooperation in meeting objectives of WNBA.

She also thanked all the stakeholders for extending full support to make WNBA as success story and quoted Margaret Thatcher’s saying “If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done ask a woman.”