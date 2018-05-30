UN pressure sought to resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said the continued bloodshed is the fallout of lingering Kashmir dispute and it is the responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations to build pressure on India to take concrete steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute, once and for all. Waza who visited the family of arrested youth in different areas of Kulgam termed the illegal detention of young boys as the worst form of state repression. He said that the people of Kashmir were duty bound to take the mission of the youth to its logical conclusion.

“We will continue our struggle and demand the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per its historical background. We have been favouring the tripartite dialogue or implementation of the UN resolutions,” he maintained.

Waza also paid tributes to Aasiya and Neelofar of Shopian who were in an act of extreme barbarity raped and murdered by the forces on this day nine years ago.—KMS