UN panel to prepare indictments over Myanmar atrocities

Geneva

The UN Human Rights Council voted Thursday to set up a panel to prepare criminal indictments over atrocities committed in Myanmar, amid allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority.

The top UN rights body voted to “establish an ongoing independent mechanism to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of the most serious international crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 2011.”

The text, a collaboration between the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, says the panel will be responsible for preparing “files in order to facilitate and expedite fair and independent criminal proceedings… in national, regional or international courts or tribunals.”—Agencies

