UN, OIC role stressed to stop blasphemous caricatures contest

The United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should play their role to stop contest of blasphemous caricatures in Netherlands.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Niazi) Women Wing President Syeda Faiza Naqvi said this while chairing a meeting here Sunday. She said that international laws should be made to stop such accursed persons who commit blasphemy towards the prophets.

She said people belonging to all schools of thought should register strong protest against the move. On the other hand, Pakistan United Council (PUC) had decided to convene all parties conference on August 29 to issue a joint communique against the blasphemous caricatures. Political, religious parties and social organisations would participate in the conference. says a press release issued here Sunday.

Meanwhile,Disrespect to prophets cannot be tolerated at any cost and the international institutions should take action against the blasphemous caricatures competition being held in the Netherlands. Pakistan United Council (PUC) Chairman Dr Abdul Ghafoor said this in a statement issued.

He said if such heinous actions were not stopped, then peace in the world could not be established, for which the responsibility would be on the Netherlands and the United Nations.

He said that soon a meeting of all political and religious parties and social organizations would be held to evolve the future strategy in this regard. He said, “No Muslim can tolerate disrespect to his/her beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)”.—APP

