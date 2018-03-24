UN officials, diplomats sing ‘Dil, Dil Pakistan’ at reception in New York

NEW YORK : Dil Dil Pakistan echoed in the hall as over 100 ambassadors, diplomats and UN officials from across the world gathered at a reception hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi to celebrate Pakistan Day.

In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador Lodhi said Pakistan’s remarkable journey since the Pakistan Resolution was adopted has been powered by the spirit and resilience of the Pakistani people.

“We are gathered here to pay tribute to them and as well as to our founding fathers to whom we owe the creation of Pakistan,” she added.

Paying tribute to the men and women who serve as UN peacekeepers, Ambassador Lodhi said, “They keep our flag flying high.”

Ambassador Lodhi also spoke about the significance of the day and highlighted the role and contribution of Pakistan at the United Nations.

Ambassadors to the UN who attended the reception included China, Russia, Iran, India, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Brazil, Cuba, Iraq, Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Jorden, Lebanon, Norway, Argentina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman, Qatar, Vietnam, Croatia, Nepal, Sri Lanka. A number of other ambassadors from Latin American, European and Arab countries were also present.

Further, senior United Nations officials, UN press corps representatives and members of the Pakistani community also attended the event.

The reception hall resounded with a soul-stirring rendition of Dil, Dil, Pakistan, and other songs. Ambassador Lodhi also cut a cake on the occasion.

The Pakistan Mission had set up photo displays to project Pakistan’s history, culture and its contribution to United Nations peacekeeping. Further, a special photo exhibit highlighted Pakistani women in UN peacekeeping and another displayed images of Pakistani women who have excelled in their fields.

With 6,217 troops, Pakistan is among the world’s top troop contributing countries with peacekeepers deployed in UN Missions around the world.

Since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistani personnel have in 26 countries and 43 UN missions.

Orignally published by INP