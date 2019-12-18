UN observers to brief UNSC on Indian occupied Kashmir: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that UN observers will give a briefing to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his statement to the media, said that four key points have been raised in a letter sent to UNSC. He said that Kashmir dispute will soon be taken to be discussed in UNSC again.

He said that Hindutva theory has gripped whole India, whereas, protests and bloodshed are continued across the neighbouring country against the controversial citizenship bill. The foreign minister added that different states have also rejected to follow the controversial law.

It is noteworthy to mention here that China had also expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir at the closed session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York.

China noted that in his letter to the Security Council, the foreign minister of Pakistan had called upon the Security Council to take cognisance of the recent disturbing developments across Line of Control (LoC) which constitute threat to peace and security.

These include more than three thousand ceasefire violations, targeting of 300 civilians including women and children, partial removal of the fence on the LoC by India in five sectors, deployment of the Brahmos Missile and Spike Missile for use across the line of control and conduct of numerous missile tests since August.

The Chinese side hoped the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to provide detailed briefing to the Council on the situation along the LoC as soon as possible. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the occupied Kashmir is facing severe military siege and communication blockage from more than four months. The recent aggression of the India along Line of Control (LoC) posses great threat to the peace and security of the region, Qureshi added.