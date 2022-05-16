UN lists Pakistan among drought-hit countries

The United Nations has listed Pakistan among 23 countries on Sunday which are facing drought emergencies.

According to the report released by the United Nations Conven­tion to Combat Desertifica­tion (UNCCD) stated that 23 countries, including Pakistan, have experienced drought emergencies in the last two years.

The 23 countries listed by the report include Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Madagascar, Malawi,Moza­m­bique, Niger, Somalia, Sou­th Sudan, Syria, Pakistan, the United States and Zambia.—INP