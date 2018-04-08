UN Kashmir plebiscite to decide State’s accession issue: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Kashmir Peace Institute Secretary-General Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that the United Nations arranged plebsicite has never taken place in Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Council resolution of January five, 1949, to decide Kashmir’s accession issue.

Replying questions from a group of students here Saturday the Secretary-General said that unless the United Nations practically intervenes in Kashmir to get its mandate implemented the flow of human blood would continue without any inhibition. Kashmiri youth are dying as if they are not human beings, he observed, urging the UN to step in the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir as early as possible. A human race is being decimated in Kashmir. For how long the international community who is signatory to the relevant UN Kashmir resolutions would sit like spectator to see Kashmir killings, he queried.

He appealed to the UN to immediately call Security Council meeting to discuss the latest bloodiest situation in Kashmir. Asian peace rests on the settlement of Kashmir dispute. India can’t run away from its responsibilities apportioned by the UN over Kashmir, he added.