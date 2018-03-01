UN intervention sought for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD :Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM),in Indian occupied Kashmir, has sought the intervention of the United Nations (UN) for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. According to Kashmir Media Service, the DPM Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, while addressing party workers in Srinagar also urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play its role in implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir. He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the only impediment to the cordial relations between Pakistan and India. Besides others, the meeting was attended by DPM General Secretary Khawaja Firdous Wani, Yaar Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Imran Butt.

Orignally published by APP