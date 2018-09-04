UN initiates project for women with disabilities

Islamabad

In a bid to empower (Women With Disabilities (WWD) the UN Women Pakistan, a United Nations organization, has initiated a two-year project in collaboration with International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UN Volunteers (UNV) to increase their reorganization in the society.

Talking to APP, an official of UN Women Pakistan said the pilot project will work closely with the government bodies, civil society, industry, corporate and private sector, potential employers, academia, and technical and vocational training institutions to make efforts for increased accessibility of work places to WWDs in terms of physical access, capacity building, entrepreneurship opportunities.

‘We will also be working on addressing the behavioural and social barriers and stigmas attached to WWDs that hinder their equal opportunities and participation,’ she said.—APP

