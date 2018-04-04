UN inaction spurs killings of Kashmiris by Indian forces: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The continued inaction, in getting its own resolutions implemented on Kashmir, spurs Indian occupation forces to daringly kill Kashmiri youth, plunder Kashmiris valuables. In fact it is plain genocide if we count from Poshpura to Sunday April 1, 2018, shopian massacre of 20 persons but feeling no shame at all.

This observation was made Tuesday by the Secretary General of the Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Ali in his conversation with Kashmiri elders here. He recalled that 22 Kashmiri youth were killed by the Dogra forces in July 1931 outside of the Central Jail Srinagar. Kashmiris immense sacrifices would not go unrewarded, he added.

He told the elders that the UN Kashmir resolution of January five, 1949, accepted by India, negates all wishful claims to Kashmir by India. This historic resolution of the United Nations falsifies all versions of India over Kashmir. It challenges the New Delhi propaganda on Kashmir, he asserted.

He condemned the Sunday First April Shopian and Kulgam tragedies. It is genocide; world court must take notice of it suo motu.

Condolence prayer was offered for those Kashmiris murdered on Sunday in Kulgam and Shopian.