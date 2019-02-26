UN-Habitat Safe Cities program focuses on urban development

Staff Reporter

A high-level meeting with regards to UN-HABITAT Program “Safer Cities for Urban Development” held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Lahore. Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer attended the meeting. The participant were the likes of Chief Officer, Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, Chief Engineer, LDA, Director General Rescue 1122, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority and officers from Lahore Police and City Traffic Police.

The “Safer Cities” Program of the United Nations primarily focuses tackling of urban crime & violence engaging the program participants in researching safety indicators and developing City Safety Index crucial for policy making when defining safety conscious urban development based on clear insight gathered through data collection as in Big Data and the use of advanced technology.

In addition to the research, the program focuses on providing recommendations to participant cities on how to improve their service delivery and monitoring processes in this regard.

The forum also evaluated preparations to meet UN-HABITAT Team which will visit Lahore in the first week of March 2019.

This program will lead to improved civil security and sync urban development with the same at the same time further uprooting the menace of crime in a more effective and strategy driven way, said PSCA Spokesperson. PSCA always cooperates with UN and international stakeholder for research and training activities, he added.

