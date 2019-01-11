UN Habitat inks MoU with MCI, ICCI for CGP

United Nations (UN) Habitat aims to contribute to the “Clean and Green Pakistan” (CGP) programme launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to improve the health, hygiene, environment and sanitary conditions in the country over a period of five years.

The UN Habitat also planned to boost local economic development of the cities by encouraging private sector participation in the civic development, said a press release issued here Thursday. In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and Prime Institute.

UN Habitat intends to sign similar MoUs with the major Metropolitan Corporations of the country as this MoU was the first in the series. The UN Habitat considers that the signing of MoU between the partners provides an excellent opportunity for development of “Business Plans” for MCI to strengthen its revenue and income base. “This MoU would also support in creating successful models of solid and liquid waste management within the limits of MCI under the patronage of the mayor,” said the press release. In this regard, the UN Habitat can provide technical support, while the ICCI could mobilize financial support under the model of Corporate Social Responsibility. Prime Institute could monitor the economic benefits of such interventions. With the successful results of this partnership, the collaboration could be expended into other areas such as providing clean drinking water, establishment of waste to energy projects etc, it added. The UN Habitat was building the capacity of municipalities through a Municipal Business Planning Pilot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province targeting one city. —APP

