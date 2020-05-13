UN, global bodies urged to take notice of Indian designs against Kashmiris

Mubashar Naqvi

Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Wednesday that India taking advantage of coronavirus pandemic massacring Kashmiris in the Occupied Kashmir and urged United Nations and other global bodies to take notice of the rising aggressive Indian posture in the region. In his telephonic conversation with the Jammat-e-Islami Ameer, senator Siraj ul Haq, he said in addition to the atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris in occupied territory, Indian forces were particularly targeting women and children in their unprovoked firing on the civilian population residing alongside the Cease Fire Line (CFL).

“The vulnerable Kashmiris were courageously facing the well equipped Indian army and determined to achieve their fundamental right, right to self determination despite the atrocities and barbarism of occupant forces”, Haider added. He said no power on earth can weaken the resolve of Kashmiris. Raja Farooq Haider added that 600 million Muslims of South Asia have serious reservations over Indian prejudice and discriminatory polices against the Muslims. “Under Liaqat-Nehru accord, Pakistan has the right the talk on the atrocities being committed on the Muslims in India”, he added.

Both the leaders expressed grave concern over the Indian government’s anti Muslim policies and strongly condemned the Narrinder Modi led BJP government for committing atrocities on the peaceful Indian Muslims.