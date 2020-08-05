UN experts slam ‘alarming’ rights situation in IOK

Observer Report

Geneva

A group of UN rights experts urged India to address the “alarming human rights situation” in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since it was stripped of its autonomy a year ago on Wednesday.

The independent experts, who do not speak for the United Nations but report their findings to it, called on other nations to pile the pressure on India if it does not do so. “Urgent action is needed,” the 18 special rapporteurs and other experts said Tuesday in a joint statement.

“If India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, then the international community should step up.”

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the restive region being stripped of its autonomy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed direct rule last August 5, promising peace and prosperity after three decades of violence that have seen tens of thousands of people killed in an anti-India uprising.

Since then, “the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been in free-fall”, the UN experts said. “We are particularly concerned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many protestors are still in detention and internet restrictions remain in place.”