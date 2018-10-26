UN expert: Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s killing an extrajudicial execution

NEW YORK : United Nations investigator says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was the victim of an “extrajudicial execution” carried out by the Saudi state.

UN expert, Callamard says she didn’t need anyone else linked to the crime to conclude there was an “extrajudicial execution”. Though she said it’s still not known how high the order to kill Khashoggi went. She reiterated her earlier call for an independent investigation to “validate” the findings of investigations by Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has faced intensifying international pressure to be transparent about the death of Khashoggi. After initially claiming that the journalist left the consulate, Saudi prosecutors said Thursday that Turkish evidence shows the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was premeditated. Human Rights Watch says Jamal Khashoggi’s son has left Saudi Arabia and is on his way to the United States.

