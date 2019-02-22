UN, EU role sought to solve Kashmir dispute

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan played a significant role in highlighting the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian army, at European Parliament. Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed who attended the function, asserted this.

In a statement in Brussels, he described it as a significant development in the context of Kashmir dispute. He said, this historic gathering on human rights violations of the Kashmiris at the EU Parliament would have a great impact in Europe in the context of rights of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed also highly appreciated the efforts of member of European parliament (MEP) Mr Wajid Khan for effectively raising Kashmir issue in Europe. He said the meeting on the human rights violations in Kashmir at EU’s parliament human rights committee is an international recognition of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed urged the international community to take necessary measures to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The world community especially the United Nation and EU should come forward and take step for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Ms Christine Chung, one of the authors of the report, who was specially invited for the occasion by the sub-committee, in her comments, highlighted the terrible human rights situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir and reiterated the OHCHR’s recommendations for establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive and independent international investigation of human rights violations in Kashmir. Participants of the gathering praised the report and emphasized for implementation of its recommendations.

Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan was also among the speakers. MEP Mr Wajid Khan also hosted a seminar at EU parliament on Tuesday during which he appreciated the efforts of AJK's PM Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Kashmir Council EU on Kashmir dispute.

