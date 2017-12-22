UN ESCAP, COMSATS sign MoU

Zubair Qureshi

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a framework of cooperation and to facilitate collaboration.

The UN Under Secretary for ESCAP Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Executive Director COMSATS Dr. S. M Junaid Zaidi signed the MoU in a ceremony held in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest on this occasion while Mrs. Yasmeen Masood, Federal Secretary, Ministry for Science and Technology, Ambassadors of various countries, UN Resident Representative and diplomats from various missions were present to witness this important milestone for COMSATS, said a press release.

According to the agreement, ESCAP and COMSATS will promote cooperation in the areas of research and joint publications; organizing and participating in joint events and conduct capacity building and training workshops. ESCAP will also undertake measures and initiatives to strengthen the activities of COMSATS including the Network of Centres of Excellence and consider joint publications and exchange of information and documents on issues of mutual interest and experts in various fields.