UN envoy to present peace plan for Yemen in June

United Nations

The UN special envoy to Yemen is expected to present his framework for negotiations between the warring sides to the security council in June, a statement from the UN said on Wednesday.

Martin Griffiths, who replaced Ould Cheikh Ahmed in February, said he “looks forward to a formal relaunch of peace negotiations.”

Possibilities of peace talks stalled on previous failed attempts and recent military escalations, including the Yemeni army’s recent advancements in Taiz and Hodiedah.

The statement added that the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “gravely concerned by the negative impact of the recent escalations of attacks on the political process.” Guterres called for all parties to take urgent measures to de-escalate.—Agencies