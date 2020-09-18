UN enlists Malala for film

Observer Report

New York

The United Nations (UN) has enlisted a slew of celebrities including multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé, actor Don Cheadle and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai for a film promoting actions to tackle the world’s biggest issues from the Covid-19 pandemic to poverty and inequality. The 30-minute film entitled “Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times” is set for broadcast globally, and will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on Sept. 19 at 09:00 EDT (13:00 GMT), the U.N. announced Monday. The U.N. said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice .