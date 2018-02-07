UN should enforce its own resolutions on Kashmir: Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK : Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi has called on the UN Security Council to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir.

“The Council should periodically review implementation of its resolutions, especially on longstanding issues like the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” she said while speaking in the debate on the Working Methods of the Security Council.

‘Selective’ implementation of its resolutions, she stressed, undermines the credibility of the Council. “Failure to enforce its own resolutions undercuts not just the Council’s standing in the world, but the UN’s as well,” she said.

Noting that all member states have a stake in the maintenance of international peace and security, the Pakistani envoy highlighted the need for enhanced engagement of the Council with the wider UN membership. “The number and proportion of open meetings of the Council must therefore be increased,” she added.

Ambassador Lodhi also called for ensuring meaningful participation of states with a legitimate stake in the Council’s deliberations throughout the decision-making process. This, she said, was especially true for troop and police contributing countries, Pakistan being among the consistent and leading ones.

The Council, she said, should be more transparent and balanced in the working of its subsidiary organs. Elected members, she emphasised, should have a more equitable representation on these organs and they should also play a bigger role as ‘penholders’ on issues on the Council’s agenda.

Ambassador Lodhi also urged the Council to rely more on the instrument of diplomacy and pacific settlement of disputes than on coercive measures.

She concluded by asserting that the best way to enhance the democratic and representative character of the Council was to reinforce the norm of accountability, and not to support any actions that threaten to undermine or reverse these ideals.

Orignally published by INP