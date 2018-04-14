UN-designated Kashmir dispute calls for int’l settlement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The UN-designated dispute of Jammu and Kashmir with its people making daily sacrifices of their lives underlines the urgency to solve this issue with peace mechanism suggested by the UN Security Council and agreed to by Pakistan and India.

This observation was made by the Secretary-General of the Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi while talking to his professional colleagues here on Friday afternoon. The Secretary-General was asked to spotlight the status of Kashmir dispute. In reply he said: Not only the directly affected people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also the peoples of Pakistan and India must know that Kashmir is a United Nations-designated dispute. Therefore from all points of self-determination view it is a dispute of international dimension. Three parties, United Nations Security Council, Pakistan and India shall have to settle it for the sake of global peace and regional rapprochement, the Secretary-General added.

In principle, he said, the people of the State irrespective of their present day political affiliations are voters of expected plebiscite, a verdict handed down by the UN Security Council when India took Kashmir as a dispute to the United Nations on January 1st, 1948. He appealed to the super powers that the UN files of old disputes like Kashmir should be shaken up. Peace not procrastination should be the menu of UNO, he reminded. Each human sacrifice in Jammu and Kashmir is an FIR which someday would open up at the international bar for justice.