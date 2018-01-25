UN demands unhindered access to newly built Rohingya sites

New York

The United Nations (UN) has called on Myanmar to grant aid agencies unhindered access to camps that have been built near the border with Bangladesh to house the tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees who face repatriation from Bangladesh.

The Taung Pyo Letwe refugee camp, built by Myanmar outside the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine State and near the Bangladeshi border, consists of long, plywood structures constructed on a rocky field and surrounded by a wire mesh fence topped with barbed wire.

The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, on Wednesday called on Myanmar “to allow the necessary unhindered humanitarian access in Rakhine State and create conditions for a genuine and lasting solution.”

It said that “there are continued restrictions on access for aid agencies, the media and other independent observers” in Myanmar. Rohingya Muslims have faced horrific violence at the hands of the Myanmarese military and extremist Buddhists in Rakhine. Many have fled to Bangladesh, where they live in squalid camps; others have remained trapped in Rakhine.—Agencies