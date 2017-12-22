UN decision on Jerusalem bodes well for world peace: Khurshid Shah

ISLAMABAD, : Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah on Friday hailed the United Nations’ decisive vote on the status of Jerusalem, saying it augured well for peace in the world.

It may be noted here that the UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted by a decisive vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions, a motion rejecting the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In a statement, Shah said the resolution came as a major blow for US President Donald Trump, who reversed decades of US policy on the status of Jerusalem.

He said the world by voting in favour of Palestinians opted for the path to peace and rejected the plan that could trigger anarchy.

It was a good omen for world peace, the opposition leader said and added the UN resolution proved that the international community cannot be threatened nor can it be bought with power.

President Donald Trump had warned ahead of the vote in the 193-nation assembly that “we’re watching” and threatened reprisals against countries that back the measure.

The United States vetoed the same resolution on Monday at the Security Council after all other 14 countries backed the measure.

Seven countries, Guatemala, Honduras, Togo, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the Marshall Islands, joined Israel and the United States in opposing the measure.

Among the 35 countries that abstained were Argentina, Australia, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Mexico, the Philippines, Romania and Rwanda.

Ukraine, which supported the draft resolution at the Security Council, was among 21 countries that did not turn up for the vote.

Orignally published by NNI