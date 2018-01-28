UN condemns killing of Pakistani peacekeeper in Congo

ISLAMABAD : United Nations has condemned killing of a Pakistani peacekeeper in Congo who was ambushed near Lulimba.

Pakistani peacekeeper Naik Naeem Raza was died during an ambush by armed rebels near Lulimba, Congo. Another Pakistani peacekeeper was also wounded in the attack.

In a statement, UN Spokesman said Secretary General António Guterres has also condoled with the family of the deceased and people and Government of Pakistan. The Secretary-General said the attackers should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi in a tweet message said Pakistan’s peacekeepers will continue efforts to uphold international peace and security despite the attack.

She prayed for the martyred peacekeeper Naik Naeem Raza and early recovery of the injured soldier.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued by the ISPR said: “Pakistan continues to contribute towards global peace and stability. Another Pakistani peacekeeper soldier gave his life as Part of UN Peace keeping force at Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This happened when Pakistani Peacekeeping Convoy was ambushed by armed rebels near Lulimba, 96 km south West of Baraka, South Kivu Province. During exchange of fire, Naik Naeem Raza embraced shahdat while sepoy Bilal got injured. Pakistani peacekeepers effectively responded to fail the armed rebels.

Pakistan is a permanent contributor to global peace under UN flag. Todate, 156 brave Pakistanis including 23 officers have sacrificed their lives for global peace and stability under UN auspices. As of today, over 6000 Pakistani officers and men are performing their duties as part of UN peace keeping assignments.”

The UN’s website also published a statement issued by the spokesperson for the secretary-general on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Stéphane Dujarric. The statement said:

“The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Pakistan deployed with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) following an ambush by members of an armed ‪group today near Lulimba, 96 km south west of Baraka, in South Kivu Province. At least one other peacekeeper was wounded in the attack.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to the people and government of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured and calls on those responsible for this attack to be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to lay down their arms and seek to resolve their grievances peacefully. He reaffirms the readiness of MONUSCO and the United Nations system to continue working with the authorities of the DRC to help address the security challenges facing the country.”

