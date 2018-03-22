UN condemns Kabul bombing

KABUL : Tadamichi Yamamoto, UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Kabul that left at least 33 civilians dead and dozens more injured.

“On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, I condemn today’s attack in Kabul,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As UNAMA continues to verify civilian casualties from the incident, initial reports indicate that at least 33 civilians were killed and many others injured,” read the statement.

However, government officials revised the death toll late Wednesday to at least 33.

Yamamoto said the explosion occurred in a “civilian-populated area of Kabul, where Afghans had gathered peacefully to celebrate Nawroz, the beginning of the new year. “I reiterate that under no circumstances are such attacks justifiable, and I once again call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, at all times,” added the UN envoy.

“Today’s egregious attack runs counter to the meaning of Nawroz, a time of renewal and celebration, and a time for promoting the values of peace and solidarity. Those who have organized and enabled this attack must be brought to justice and held to account.

“On behalf of the United Nations in Afghanistan, I express our deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

The US ambassador to Kabul John R. Bass also condemned the attack.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night he said: “I was deeply saddened by the shameful attack near Kabul University today, at the start of the new year.

“The violence marred what should have been a day of celebration for many Afghans. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, for whom the year 1397 already has been marked by tragedy.

“I continue to hope that every citizen of Afghanistan soon will be able to live in peace, without fear of indiscriminate attacks by terrorists who have no respect for human life.

“The United States and its people remain steadfast in their commitment to working with our Afghan partners to combat terrorism and to secure peace in the year ahead,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI