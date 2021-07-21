UN chief welcomes Taliban, Afghan govt agreement

United Nations

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “encouraged” by the agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban to expedite peace talks, according to Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq.

“The secretary-general is encour-aged by the joint declaration issued in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday, under which the two sides agreed to accelerate their high-level engagements in order to find a ‘timely and just solution to the conflict,” the spokesman said in response to a question.—APP