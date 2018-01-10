UN chief welcomes progress on inter-Korean talks as vital to reducing tensions in region

UNITED NATIONS :Welcoming the progress made during Tuesday’s high-level inter-Korean talks in the small border village of Panmunjom, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spotlighted the agreement to reopen military channels as critical to reducing tensions in the region. “The Secretary-General [has welcomed] particularly the agreement to work to ease military tensions, hold military-to-military talks, and reopen the inter-Korean military hotline,” a statement from UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. He added that the re-establishment and strengthening of such channels is critical to lowering the risk of miscalculation or misunderstanding and to reduce tensions in the region. Guterres also welcomed the decision of North Korea to send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games, which will be held from 9 to 25 February in PyeongChang, South Korea. “As the United Nations General Assembly has recognized, the holding of the Olympic Games can foster an atmosphere of peace, tolerance and understanding among nations. This is particularly relevant on the Korean Peninsula and beyond,” the statement said. “He hopes such engagement and efforts will contribute to the resumption of sincere dialogue leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula,” the Spokesman concluded.

Orignally published by APP