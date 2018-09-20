UN chief welcomes outcome of inter-Korean summit

UNITED NATIONS :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the outcome of the third summit this year between the leaders of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea.

The secretary-general “commends the determination and diplomacy which led to the important agreements contained in today’s Pyongyang Joint Declaration,” according to a statement issued by Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“The commitments reflected in the joint statement include important military confidence-building measures and a commitment by the DPRK to dismantle missile engine testing infrastructure in the presence of experts from related countries. Now it is time for concrete action,” the statement said.

“The secretary-general calls for unity of the international community to support the parties in their endeavors towards sustainable peace, security and complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council Resolutions,” according to the statement.

“The secretary-general reiterates his commitment and readiness of the United Nations system to further assist the parties in any way they deem appropriate,” the statement noted.

The DPRK’s top leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take additional steps toward making the Korean Peninsula free of nuclear weapons and threats of armed conflict.

