UN chief urges calm between Russia, Ukraine

Buenos Aires

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the international community will help calm tensions between Russia and Ukraine over a ship standoff near Crimea.

Guterres urged Russia on Thursday to respect “the territorial integrity of Ukraine” and “avoid the worst” after Russia seized Ukrainian naval ships and their crews in a dispute over maritime access.

The UN chief says he hopes the situation can be contained without escalation and is calling for international efforts for “meaningful dialogue”. Guterres spoke in Buenos Aires ahead of a Group of 20 summit where the standoff is likely to be a subject of discussion. United States President Donald Trump called off a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 over the ship seizure—AP

Share on: WhatsApp