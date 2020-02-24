UN Chief urged to probe

Srinagar

Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to denounce the tragic incident of Kunan-Poshpora mass rape, perpetrated by Indian men in uniform in Kupwara district almost three decades ago.

Hurriyat leader Yasmeen Raja in a statement in Srinagar in connection with the 29th anniversary of the incident called upon the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to conduct impartial investigation into the gruesome incident. She said five of the victims reportedly died waiting for justice.

Yasmeen Raja emphasized a thorough, impartial and effective investigation into the mass rape incident and appealed to the people of India to stand for humanity and justice. She questioned the silence of Indian civil society, activists, writers and all those who claim to be defenders of human rights.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement termed the tragedy as an infamous stain on humanity and regretted that despite the passage of almost three decades no action was taken against the culprits; instead they were awarded with promotions. ‘This is one of the worst tragedies in history and it is our duty to remember this day,’ the statement and expressed solidarity with the victims.—SABAH