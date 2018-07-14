UN chief thanked for backing world probe into IOK situation

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has thanked the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, for backing international probe into human rights violations being committed by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The DFP Secretary General, Muhammad Abdullah Tari in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the statement of UN Chief is welcomed and the time has come for the World Body to impress upon New Delhi to accept the demand of Kashmiri people for a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He also thanked the UN chief for rejecting India’s assertions that Human Rights High Commissioner’s report overstepped his mandate and that Commissioner had no mandate for it.

Muhammad Abdullah Tari said Kashmiri people are facing massive rights violations at the hands of New Delhi and its agents. He said a large number of people including Hurriyat activists and leaders are facing the worst kind of atrocities in different jails. He said the DFP Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah is facing the worst situation in Tihar jail of New Delhi as he is even denied proper medical treatment.

Muhammad Abdullah Tari appealed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners and put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.—KMS

