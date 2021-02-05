UN chief says Myanmar’s coup must fail

News Desk

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the coup in Myanmar and said efforts would be made to make sure it failed. The Southeast Asian nation was plunged back into direct military rule on Monday. “We will do everything we can to mobilize all the key actors and international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails,” Guterres told The Washington Post. “It’s absolutely unacceptable to reverse the results of the elections and the will of the people.” Min Aung Hlaing justified his coup by alleging widespread voter fraud during November’s election. Suu Kyi, who has not been seen in public since she was detained, won a huge landslide with her National League for Democracy (NLD), while the military’s favored parties received a drubbing.