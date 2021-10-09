UN chief saddened over Balochistan quake loss

New York

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake that hit parts of the Balochistan province.

In his message on Twitter Antonio Guterres said “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by Thursday s earthquake in Pakistan. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.”

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked parts of Balochistan early Thursday morning, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 200 others, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district and it had a depth of 15 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman. —INP