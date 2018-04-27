UN chief praises ‘truly historic’ Korea summit

United Nations, United States :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday applauded the “truly historic summit” between the leaders of North and South Korea and urged them to quickly turn their commitments into action. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed at their meeting in Panmunjom to pursue a permanent peace treaty and denuclearize the Korean peninsula. The UN chief “applauds today’s truly historic summit,” said a UN statement. Guterres “salutes the courage and leadership that resulted in the important commitments and agreed actions” and counts on the parties to “swiftly implement all agreed actions.” “He looks forward to these gains being consolidated and advanced at the summit between the leaders of the United States and the DPRK expected to take place in the near future,” it added, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name. President Donald Trump hailed the “historic meeting” and said “good things” were happening on the peninsula. China’s foreign ministry praised the leaders for their “courage” and said the summit created an opportunity to “further open a new journey of long-term stability on the peninsula.”

