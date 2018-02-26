UN chief calls for Syria ceasefire to be ‘immediately implemented’

Geneva :UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Monday demanded that a Security Council resolution for a 30-day ceasefire in war-ravaged Syria be “immediately implemented and sustained.” The UN chief hailed the adoption of the resolution last Saturday after days of drawn-out debate, but stressed that “Security Council resolutions are only meaningful if they are effectively implemented, and that is why I expect the resolution to be immediately implemented and sustained.”

Orignally published by APP