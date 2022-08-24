UN chief calls for impartial process against Imran

US terms case Pakistan’s internal matter

The United Nations (UN) chief has said he is “aware” of the recent terrorism charges against PTI chief Imran Khan and has called for an “impartial legal process”.

The ex-prime minister was booked in a terrorism case on Sunday for “threatening” a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that drew a strong reaction from the federal government.

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in response to a question during a press briefing on Monday, said the UN chief was “aware” of the charges brought Imran and emphasised the “need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process”.

“The secretary general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said.