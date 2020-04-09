UN chief asked to explore viable Kashmir solution Indian troops martyr one youth in Sopore

SRINAGAR In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has called upon the UN Secretary General António Guterres to appoint a special representative to explore a viable solution to the festering Kashmir dispute. Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar while paying tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs said that everyday innocent Kashmiris were getting killed due to the unresolved Kashmir conflict. He emphasized that the Kashmiris had for years been writing in blood that they wanted ‘Aazadi’ to self-determine their destiny. He said Kashmir, which is one of the longest standing disputes in the world, is continuously leaving behind tragic stories, wails and thousands of untold stories. He deplored that while the world was involved in fight against the lethal coronavirus, Indian brutal regime had intensified war against the innocent people in occupied Kashmir. Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum in their separate statements said that India was pursuing the Israeli policies to perpetuate its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Sopore town of Baramulla district, today. The youth was martyred by the troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Gulababad Arampora area of the town. The troops also set ablaze a residential house during the operation. The Kashmir Press Club in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the attempts by the Indian authorities to throttle information on coronavirus amid the ongoing lockdown. China has once again called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions. A spokesman of the Chinese Mission to the UN while rejecting the Indian media claim reiterated that China’s stance on Kashmir remains unchanged calling it a dispute left from history. Indian media had claimed that China ignored Pakistan’s call for urgent consideration of the situation in occupied Kashmir during its presidency of the Security Council in March this year. The International Freedom of Expression Exchange, a global network of over a hundred non-governmental organisations, has called for an end to the block on 4G mobile internet in occupied Kashmir. The statement endorsed by 37 media unions from South Asia as well as global media organisations is part of a solidarity campaign started jointly by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network and the International Federation of Journalists titled ‘Postcards from Kashmir’. The campaign tells inside stories of Kashmiri journalists, who bore the brunt of the communication blackout throughout the months of lockdown. The US-based global body for press freedom, Committee to Protect Journalists in a statement demanded immediate release of incarcerated Kashmiri journalists, Aasif Sultan and Qazi Shibli.—KMS