UN chief appeals Pak, India to exercise restraint

New York

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed to India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint in wake of yesterday’s airspace violations by Indian aircraft at the Line of Control (LoC), the Radio Pakistan reported.

Briefing the reporters at UN Headquarters in New York, the UN Secretary General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the situation.

He said the World Body Chief reiterated his urgent appeal to both the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate. Replying to a question about Indian claims of heavy casualties on the Pakistani side, he said that the UN had nothing on it.

