NEW YORK – United Nations has called an urgent meeting on the burning of the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden in light of a request from Pakistan.

Muslim world denounced the burning of Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s key mosque, as the Islamophobic act prompted debate on measures to avoid future desecration of Islam’s holy book.

A spokesperson of the UN council confirmed that the debate to curb religious hatred, and will take place this week.

UNHRC will amend the agenda to stage an urgent debate on Islamabad’s request and will discuss the shocking rise in acts related to religious hatred.

Earlier, several nations called on Scandinavian nation to take measures against Islamophobia. Some countries even recalled the envoy to Sweden, and expressed strong condemnation of the attack and its rejection of this unacceptable act.

Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Quran desecration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given a call for nationwide demonstrations on July 7 (Friday) to protest against the desecration of Holy Quran outside Stockholm’s central mosque in Sweden.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the PM decided to observe Friday as Yaum-i-Taqaddus-i- Quran (day to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran) and hold a nationwide protest against the incident of tiring apparat a copy of the holy book.

According to a statement issued by the ruling party, the PM has appealed to the entire nation, including all political parties, to participate in the protests so that the entire nation could convey a strong message to the miscreants. He also directed his party to fully participate in the protests and take-out rallies across the country. He also decided to convene a joint session of the Parliament on Thursday for evolving a national plan of action on the Sweden incident.