UN calls for preservation of Iran nuclear deal

Geneva

The top UN disarmament official urged parties to the Iran nuclear deal on Monday not to abandon it, just weeks before US President Donald Trump’s May 12 deadline for his European allies to agree to toughen up the terms of the agreement.

“We hope that all of its participants remain fully committed to its implementation and long-term preservation,” UN High representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told a UN nuclear non-proliferation conference, hours before Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold talks in Washington. Meanwhile. French President Emmanuel Macron urged Trump on Sunday to stick with the Iran nuclear deal, saying there is no better option.

Trump has demanding that signatories to the deal agree permanent restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment. —Agencies