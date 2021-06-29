UN call to end violence against IIOJK children welcomed

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday welcomed the statement of United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres over “grave violations” against children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The UN chief made this call, the other day in the annual report on Children and Armed Conflict, launched last week by his Special Representative on the subject, Virginia Gamba.

In a tweet, Afridi said Guterres had also called upon the Narendra Modi-led Indian government to take preventive measures to protect children, by ending the use of pellets against them.

‘I am alarmed at the detention and torture of (Kashmiri) children and concerned by the military use of schools,’ Afridi quoted UN cheif as saying.—INP