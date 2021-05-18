UN body recognises Pakistan’s ‘Ignite’ incubation center at WSIS Prizes 2021

International Telecommunication Union, a United Nations agency for digital tech, has announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers ‘Ignite’ as one of the champion of projects of its environment category at World Summit on the Information Society Prizes 2021.

The news was announced by the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, Geneva, on its official Twitter handling stating that the Pakistani government’s enabling policies for the development of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have been recognised globally.

“As a global recognition of @GovtofPakistan’s enabling policies for ICT development, today @ITU announced Pakistan’s National Incubation Centers of @IgniteNTF @MoitOfficial as one of the champion projects of C6 Category (enabling environment) at @WSISprocess Prizes 2021,” it tweeted.

“Around 1300 projects were submitted by Govts and private sector for @WSISprocess Prizes 2021. 1.3 million stakeholders participated in the voting process,” it added.

The achievement of @IgniteNTF is manifestation of a robust ICT innovation value chain & industry in Pakistan, also holds promise for an inclusive and sustainable development in the country, the mission added.

