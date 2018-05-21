UN, bodies urged to help stop genocide in IoK

Muzaffarabad

The AJK minister for Civil Defense Ch. Mohammed Masood Khalid has said that UN and other international organizations should press India to stop genocide in Occupied Kashmir forthwith.

While talking to media people, he stressed upon the need to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions through plebiscite and right of self determination.

Expressing his anguish over the gross killing of Kashmiris and brutal violence of Indian armed forces, Ch. Masood Khalid questioned the brutal use of bullets and pallet guns in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir and stated that the protests against Indian Modi government are going on across India, but we don’t see any use of pallet guns and bullets across India other than occupied Kashmir.

He further added that Kashmir is a disputed territory and India should hold meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership to resolve this outstanding issue of Kashmir peacefully.—INP